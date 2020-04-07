Coronavirus: Ireland’s infection peak may have passed, toll could hit 400 by May, report forecasts

Ireland has passed its peak of Covid-19 infections but can expect more than 400 deaths by next month, according to new international modelling data published on Tuesday.

Peak resource use of hospital and ICU beds passed on April 4th, while peak daily deaths passed on April 6th, according to the data published by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in the US.

The research looks at the predicted spread and impact of coronavirus in 29 European countries and assumes social distancing measures will remain in place until August.

It predicts there will be more than 150,000 deaths in Europe during the “first wave” of the pandemic.

In relation to Ireland, it says there was “no overall bed shortage” on the peak date, with a shortage of 88 ICU beds. . A shortfall of 125 ventilators was also forecast.

These calculations were based on the pre-pandemic availability of under 250 ICU beds in the State; this capacity has since been at least doubled, indicating an ever greater surplus of capacity under these modelling assumptions.The supply of ventilators has also been boosted.

Deaths

A total of 401 deaths are forecast in Ireland by the start of May but none thereafter to August 4th, the end of the modelling period, according to the report.

The study predicts 66,300 deaths in the UK, the highest in Europe. The UK’s use of bed resources is predicted to peak on April 17th and its deaths on April 20th.

It says the peak of the pandemic has passed in many European countries, including Spain, Italy and France, where 19,209, 20,300 and 15,058 deaths are predicted, respectively. The model is based on the social distancing measures introduced in New Zealand and also assumes complete adherence to these measures.

It also suggests the end of the first wave of the epidemic could occur by early June and says whether a second wave occurs depends on what is done then to prevent Covid-19 being re-introduced.

“ By the end of the first wave of the epidemic, an estimated 97 per cent of the population of the US will still be susceptible to the disease and thus measures to avoid a second wave of the pandemic prior to vaccine availability will be necessary.”

“It is unequivocally evident that social distancing can, when well implemented and maintained, control the epidemic, leading to declining death rates,” said IHME director Dr Christopher Murray.

“Those nations hit hard early on implemented social distancing orders and may have the worst behind them as they are seeing important progress in reducing their death rates. Each nation’s trajectory will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people ease up on social distancing or relax other precautions.

“To decrease the risk of a second wave in places where the first wave is controlled by robust social distancing, governments would need to consider mass testing, contact tracing, and quarantines for those infected until a vaccination is available, mass produced, and distributed widely.”

Restrictions

The current restrictions on movement in Ireland, which are due to end on Easter Sunday, will be considered at National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meetings on Tuesday and on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he wasn’t anticipating any change to these restrictions “at this moment in time”.

The team will also consider the public health implications of setting up a childcare scheme to facilitate healthcare workers.

The Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday for an update on the Covid-19 emergency. It is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Ireland on dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported the deaths of another 16 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 174.

There were also 370 new confirmed cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,364.

Northern Ireland recorded seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 70, with a total of 1,158 cases.