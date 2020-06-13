Coronavirus: Five more dead and 46 new cases, but spike blamed on lab delay

A further 5 people have died in the Republic from coronavirus, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

The daily update by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported 46 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 25,295.

However, it said 22 of the 46 samples were taken on Monday and Tuesday and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported on Saturday.

“Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases”, it added.

A total of 1,705 number of people have died of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s increase in notifications of Covid-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”

Of the total cases of the virus so far, 57 per cent are female and 43 per cent are male, the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, 3,276 cases (13 per cent) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to hospital intensive care.

A total of 8,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,179 (48 per cent of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37 per cent, close contact accounts for 60 per cent, travel abroad accounts for 2 per cent.

Two further coronavirus-linked deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, taking the total recorded by the Department of Health there to 541.

There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North, bringing the total to 4,841 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, people living alone were able to reunite with their families in Northern Ireland on Saturday after three months of coronavirus lockdown.

They were able to meet with one other household to combat loneliness caused by the social-distancing restrictions, First Minister Arlene Foster said.

It means an isolated grandparent were able to see and hug their grandchildren again, and partners separated by the pandemic since March could meet up without needing to observe a two-metre distance. People can also stay overnight if they wish under the new rule. - additional reporting PA