Coronavirus: ESRI warns of recession as Government plans for temporary morgues

The Government is preparing to provide temporary morgue facilities in anticipation of a surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior official at the Department of the Taoiseach said if such temporary facilities were made available, liaison provisions would be made to help bereaved families.

Liz Canavan said this would be a critical week for the country in dealing with the pandemic added the State was in the process of scaling up to conduct 15,000 Covid-19 tests a day.

It comes as the Economic and Social Research Institute on Thursday predicted the Irish economy will fall into recession this year, shrinking by as much as 7.1 per cent as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Main points

In its latest quarterly assessment, the think tank said the Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest threat the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis.

Assuming the shutdown measures stay in place for a 12-week period and the economy recovers afterwards, the institute said it expected the economy to contract by 7.1 per cent in 2020. This comes on the back of 5.5 per cent growth last year.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall,” it said.

Ms Canavan, an assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach and the official in charge of the Government’s Covid-19 response, also said a means of paying student nurses working during the coronavirus outbreak were being looked at.

On Wednesday, 235 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the highest daily total since Ireland recorded its first case almost a month ago. The total number of cases is now 1,564 and the death toll stands at nine.

Ms Canavan also told a press briefing that evening timetables of the Local Link bus services were being suspended. Drivers will be redeployed to collect and deliver groceries and medical supplies to old, sick and vulnerable people in their local communities.

A chartered jet is being organised to repatriate Irish tourists stranded in Peru. Ms Canavan said any Irish citizen in Peru who has not been in contact should immediately contact the nearest Irish embassy to Peru, which is in Santiago, Chile.

In the Dáil, a marathon session is taking place to debate an emergency Omnibus Bill covering measures from six Government departments – Health, Housing, Justice, Defence, Social Protection and Finance.

Just one third of the Dáil’s 160 TDs are present and sitting two seats apart for the debate.

The Provisions of the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill, which would normally take months to debate and enact, will give the Government emergency powers to deal with the pandemic and mitigate economic collapse.

The Dáil will stop its debate at 8pm to applaud health workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis. It was agreed following a proposal from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

The Bill includes a rent freeze for tenants, prohibition on evictions and a pause in any notice to quit already issued.

It also includes the approximately €3.7 billion temporary income support scheme package that runs until June 30th which will be run by the Revenue Commissioners where the Government will contribute to wage costs with a weekly subsidy to be passed on to employees.