Coronavirus: Closure of livestock marts a blow to farmers, association says

The closure of livestock marts due to restrictions on public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak would be a significant blow to farmers, the Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has said.

Ger O’Brien, ICSA suckler chairman, said the association was concerned over the difficulties a “prolonged mart closure” would create for farmers who depend on the services.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, which includes livestock marts and dairy processing co-ops, said the blanket closure of livestock marts was disappointing.

Numerous marts that had remained open in recent weeks had put significant efforts into ensuring social distancing, the group said.

“We urge any farmer wishing to buy or sell livestock to contact their local mart manager as we can still arrange for the marketing of animals, albeit as the Government has decreed, we cannot market them through the physical auction sales ring,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr O’Brien said many farmers who do not sell cattle on a large commercial scale would be “very reliant” on the local livestock mart.

“The livestock mart provides a level of transparent and open competition for livestock and it gives farmers a realistic view of what livestock are making,” he said.

“Farmers need to be very careful of dealing on farm and need to be conscious of the risk of cheques bouncing . . . While farm to farm sales can still take place, it will be vital that marts are available to weigh stock, to facilitate payment.”