Cork anti-lockdown protest, attended by hundreds, passes peacefully

An anti-lockdown rally has passed off without incident in Cork city as a succession of speakers strongly criticised the Government’s response to Covid-19 to enthusiastic applause from a crowd estimated by gardaí to be some 700-800 strong.

A large force of gardaí was evident in Patrick Street from around midday while the Garda Air Support helicopter hovered overhead throughout. The one hour long gathering at the junction of Patrick Street and Winthrop Street was dubbed by the organisers as ‘A Rally for Truth’.

Among the speakers was former Cork County Councillor, Diarmuid O Cadhla who accused the Government of lying about the numbers of people dying from Covid and creating unnecessary fear among people for a lockdown that was unnecessary.

A woman takes part in a demonstration against lockdown restrictions organised by the People’s Convention in Cork city . Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A number of people at the rally wore masks but the vast majority did not have any face coverings. Social distancing rules were almost totally ignored with virtually no one keeping a 2m distance from the person next to them.

The rally finished up with well-known Cork busker, Shirley Scannell singing the Our Father in Irish before Mr O Cadhla led the crowd, some of whom carried tricolours, in a rendition of the national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann before they dispersed peacefully.

Gardaí had warned members of the public in advance not to attend the protest and they had put a large policing plan in place.

Garda sources said the violence that occurred at an anti-lockdown event in Dublin last weekend had informed the preparation of the policing plan for the Cork protest, though the organisers of the Cork event say they are not affiliated in any way with those behind last weekend’s Grafton Street protest.