Woman and man seriously injured in Dublin shootings

A woman (30) has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Dublin on Saturday. A man in his 30s has also been seriously injured in what gardaí believe is a related shooting.

The incident occurred at Bernard Curtis House, a flat complex in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, Dublin 8.

It is understood at least one man with a gun targeted a flat at the complex and fired shots at the door into the flat.

The woman has been taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Subsequently a man presented to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is in a serious condition.

The scene was preserved to allow a technical examination to take place. Photograph: Colin Gleeson

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the shootings. A motive has not been established, but a Garda source said it may have been targeted and is not believed to be related to a domestic disturbance.

No weapons have been recovered, and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

At the scene, officers attached to Garda Technical Bureau could be seen combing and taking photographs of the area surrounding the second floor apartment.

Tommy Coombes, general manager of the Bluebell Community Council, which has a premises opposite the flat complex described the injured woman as very quiet and unassuming. He said she had a relative living in another flat in the complex.

He said the Bluebell community was tight-knit but there was a lot of poverty and it was facing degeneration.

“When you look at all the ingredients you have here, what the f**k do you expect to happen” he said.