Claims of ‘bullying’ in Fine Gael in Waterford as John Deasy rift deepens

An unsuccessful local election candidate in Waterford has said that she intends to make a formal complaint to the party over alleged “bullying and intimidation” in the area.

Fiona Dowd, who attended the meeting in Dungarvan on Monday night which voted through a no-confidence motion in local TD John Deasy, said that there was “a complete mob mentality” at the meeting.

“I was completely intimidated, and I’m not easily intimidated,” she said, adding that she had been shouted down when she attempted to speak. She said she believed she was seen as being a supporter of John Deasy, therefore I was given no respect in that meeting.”

“I will be putting in a formal complaint against some members of the Fine Gael constituency. I’m asking Leo Varadkar to investigate my claims because it’s gone on for years, they are serious (claims) and it has to stop.”

She said that she planned to write to the Taoiseach and Fine Gael president Martin Heydon on Tuesday. She said that “there is a festering and a mob mentality that is brewing” within Fine Gael.

A row developed in Waterford in relation to candidate selection in the local elections, which precipitated the resignation of Maurice Cummins, the former senator who was director of elections for the party in the county.

Tensions have further escalated within Fine Gael in Waterford in the aftermath of the no confidence vote on Monday night.

Fine Gael senator Paudie Coffe criticised his party colleague Mr Deasy, suggesting he had neglected his constituency work in Waterford in recent years. He said that he had not heard anything about “abuse and bullying” in the constituency.

“I reject it totally (and) I’ll be following up on that”, he told The Irish Times.

He said that the schism in the party was not a personal one between him and Mr Deasy, but it was based on what he claimed was widespread dissatisfaction among Fine Gael members with Mr Deasy’s performance.

Mr Deasy earlier on Tuesday called for the entire Waterford Fine Gael organisation to be suspended and for party headquarters to intervene in the constituency.

John Fitzpatrick, the secretary of the Fine Gael organisation in Waterford, said that any complaint, if it was forthcoming, would be an internal matter for the party.

“If she [MS DOWD]has made an allegation that deserves to be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

Senator’s criticism

The motion of no confidence in Mr Deasy was put forward by a brother of senator Coffey.

While the senator said the issue was “not a Coffey versus Deasy thing”, he added Mr Deasy “hasn’t attended meetings. Waterford Oireachtas members have attended numerous meetings with regard to one of the biggest issues in history locally, Waterford hospital. He attended one for five minutes”.

Mr Coffey also criticised Mr Deasy’s support of local election candidates and said he had not accompanied the Taoiseach or Ministers on visits to the constituency.

“All of that culminated in the frustration that has been felt by the members and that’s how they’ve expressed it, in a motion of no confidence.”

Mr Deasy painted a picture of a constituency organisation at war with itself, saying his supporters had stopped going to meetings, such as that held on Monday night, years ago.

“This is well beyond typical inter-party, internecine rivalries,” he said.

Mr Deasy also implicitly criticised how the leadership of his party had handled the dispute, saying: “Everyone in Fine Gael at the highest levels understands what’s been going on in Waterford for years, but have continually ignored it.”

The Waterford TD said “the entire Waterford organisation needs to be stood down and reviewed by headquarters; repeated warnings have been given by myself and other with regard to the behaviour of individuals in Waterford for years now.”

Sources who attended the meeting said the motion received near unanimous support from the estimated 60 members present at Lawlor’s Hotel.

Mr Deasy has been a TD for the constituency since 2002, having succeeded his late father, Austin.

Since 2017 he has been the Irish Government’s special envoy to the US Congress, where he has worked on issues such as achieving status in the US for undocumented, or illegal, Irish immigrants.

Since then Mr Deasy has been largely absent from the constituency. He was one of a small number of Irish politicians and diplomats invited to Doonbeg for dinner, when US president Donald Trump visited Ireland earlier in June.

Senator Coffey, from Portlaw, was selected as the sole Fine Gael candidate for the next general election at a selection convention in December 2017.

Mr Deasy did not put his name forward at the convention. However, there was an expectation Mr Deasy’s name might be added to the ticket by party headquarters.