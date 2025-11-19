Coalition in talks with US National Football League about hosting another game next year

Pittsburg Steelers fans on Hill 16, Croke Park, earlier this year when their side played the Minnesota Vikings. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Government has been involved in discussions with the NFL (National Football League) with a view to hosting another regular football season game in Dublin in 2026.

Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the initial feedback from the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings was positive, including its economic impact.

Mr O’Donovan said his department has had engagement with the NFL about hosting a further game in Dublin next year, “subject to the conclusion of a satisfactory contract”.

He further told ministerial colleagues that the department and the NFL had also agreed to explore the feasibility of a longer-term hosting agreement.

He said any such agreement would be contingent on a satisfactory contractual agreement as well as formal Government approval.

More than 74,000 people attended the game in September, most of whom had travelled to Ireland from the United States. A post-event evaluation is under way at present, said Mr O’Donovan, which would provide detailed insights into the economic outcomes.

Mr O’Donovan was criticised for his decision to contribute €10 million to the hosting of the game, but defended it on the basis that the economic return to the State would be a multiple of that.

Initial estimates from the Government have put the economic benefit to the State at €64 million, but the actual figure will not be confirmed until the post-event evaluation has been completed.