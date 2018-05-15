Centre for people with disabilities ‘failed to protect residents from abuse’

Services provided at a residential centre for 38 people with disabilities in Dublin were “not safe” and failed to protect the residents from abuse, a report by the health standards agency has found.

The Health Information and Quality Authority published 17 reports on designated centres for people with disabilities on Tuesday.

The reports included two on services run by Stewarts Care in Palmerstown, where Hiqa had previously found had serious failings and had said it was considering cancelling the centres’ registration.

An unannounced inspection at the designated Centre 3, where 38 residents were living, found a “very high level of regulatory non-compliance” with health and social care regulations.

Previous inspection

Hiqa said 19 of the 28 actions which arose from its previous inspection were found not to have been satisfactorily implemented.

“Overall, inspectors found that the service provided in the designated centre was not safe and had failed to protect residents from abuse,” the report said.

“Concerns were identified relating to the healthcare provided to residents and specifically supports in place to ensure sufficient fluid and nutritional intake by residents. Further concerns related to the overall governance and management of the centre, fire protection, health and safety and risk management, the use of institutionalised practices in the centre, medication management, and inappropriate staffing numbers to meet the assessed need of residents.”

At Centre 4, also in Palmerstown, the inspectors found that efforts had been made to improve the privacy and dignity of the 27 residents there.

“However, institutional practices and facilities in the centre continued to compromise these rights,” it said.

“There was evidence of institutional type practices in the centre. While there was evidence that some personalised bedlinen had been purchased for residents’ use, communal bed linen remained in use also in one unit.”

The inspectors observed a notice board listing residents who were to have a shower.

“A staff member confirmed that residents do not receive a shower daily, and there were days recorded on the board whereby staff were instructed not to shower residents. Staff stated this was due to staff shortages in one case, and in another case, due to an inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) the previous day,” the inspection report said.

The inspectors found improvements had been made in the development of goals for residents.

“The provision of social care had improved significantly for some residents in the centre, however, for some residents meaningful activities were not provided on a consistent basis.”

The centre had previously been inspected in May 2017 and significant failings had been identified during that inspection, Hiqa said.

Subsequently the provider was informed of Hiqa’s proposal to cancel its registration.

Compliance

The provider then outlined actions it was taking to improve services for residents and to bring the centre into compliance with the regulations.

Hiqa said in its latest report that although the provider had made positive changes to the management teams, at the level of senior and middle management, at the time of inspection it was not evident that these revised arrangements were impacting positively on the quality and safety of care for residents.

“Inspectors found significant failings and five major non-compliances were identified in nine of the outcomes inspected against.

“While the provider had implemented some of the action plan from the previous inspection, and significant improvements in the quality of life for some residents were identified, risks in relation to the provision of healthcare and medication management practices remained a concern on the day of inspection.”

A spokesman for Stewarts Care indicated that improvements were now being seen at the centres and that a month-to-month monitoring and reporting regime was in place.

Of the 17 reports published on Tuesday, five centres were found to have a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards, including centres operated by Kerry Parents and Friends Association, Nua Healthcare Services and St Christopher’s Services. However, non-compliance was found in 12 centres.