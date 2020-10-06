Cabinet to consider proposals to increase in national minimum wage to €10.20

The Cabinet will on Tuesday consider proposals to increase the national mininum wage by 10 cent per hour for adults.

The proposal to be brought to the Cabinet by the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys is based on a recommendation submitted to the Government by the Low Pay Commission last month.

The move, if accepted by Ministers, would see the new national minium wage rate for adults set at €10.20.

About 120,000 workers could benefit from any increase in the national minimum wage.

However, the recommendation on the increase in the national minum wage given to the Government by the Low Pay Commission came after trade union representatives walked out in protest at the proposed 10 cent increase.

The general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said at the time that “we could not in conscience be party to any recommendation that did not afford the lowest paid workers in the Republic of Ireland an increase in excess of two per cent similar to other sectors in our economy”.

About 340,000 staff across the public service received a two per cent pay rise at the start of October.

Workers in the construction sector alsoreceived a 2.7 per cent pay increase in October .

Ms King said it had become clear to her and the other trade union representative on the Low Pay Commission, Gerry Light of the Mandate union, “that other members of the Commission were not prepared to propose an increase for 2021 beyond one per cent ie 10 cent”.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment said last month that it was “ disappointing that there was not consensus on this occasion” but there was a majority decision among members of the Low Pay Commission.

“ It has been some years since a unanimous decision was reached.”

The spokeswoman for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said Ireland had “one of the highest national minimum wages in the EU with increases exceeding inflation for many years now”.