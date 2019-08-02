Book borrowed in 1957 finally returned to Stillorgan Library

A book borrowed in 1957 has finally been returned this week to Stillorgan Library, late by 62 years. In old money the fine for the late return would have amounted to approximately IR£13 and 10 shillings. But as fines have become a thing of the past this late arrival will incur no financial penalty.

The book returned to Stillorgan Library was originally borrowed from Clare County Council Library and was due for return by July 11th, 1957. Stillorgan Library say they will be mailing it to their Co Clare colleagues.

The errant tome is a hardcover historical fiction entitled “That Lady” by Kate O’Brien which recounts the trials and tribulations of one Ana de Mendoza, Princess of Eboli and Spanish aristocrat.

It is, however, unclear who borrowed the book in 1957. But the civic-minded individual who returned it to Stillorgan Library discovered the copy in their attic. And when the library stamp was noticed inside the cover, the decision was made to return it.

Marian Therese Keyes, senior executive librarian at dlr LexIcon ( the new Central Library and Cultural Centre in Dún Laoghaire), said she was delighted to see the book resurface. Ms Keyes said the new national policy now means no one will be chastised for returning books late.

Moreover, Anne Buckley at the Dublin City Council Central Library in the Ilac Centre said more people are using the library since the late-return fees were scrapped. “We fill a basket of applications every week,” she said. “You couldn’t put a price on the goodwill this has generated.”

Under the new scheme, library users are reminded via email if books are overdue. And people are prevented from borrowing more books until their account is clear.