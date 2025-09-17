Champions League: Van Dijk rescues Liverpool win, Bayern sink Chelsea

It should have been a lot easier than this for Liverpool but the 92nd-minute roar to celebrate Virgil van Dijk’s winner against Atlético Madrid made the hardship worthwhile.

After scoring twice in the opening six minutes through Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool were galloping to victory but were pegged back by two goals from Marcos Llorente, only for their captain to head home a late corner and send Anfield wild in the process.

Many expected Alexander Isak’s first experience of being a Liverpool player at Anfield to begin on the bench but Arne Slot gave him a debut from the start, eager to see how long he would last, suggesting an hour would be his maximum. Without a preseason under his belt, Isak had played barely 20 minutes since May, those coming in a 2-0 loss for Sweden against Kosovo. The striker’s quality is unquestionable; the debate was over his sharpness.

Diego Simeone’s side arrived with a solitary win in four La Liga games to their name and, potentially influenced by Burnley, sat deep in an attempt to frustrate Liverpool. The Argentinian tried to make things difficult for the hosts with a traditional 4-4-2 formation, making Conor Gallagher the only English starter in the two teams in central midfield.

Discipline is all well and good but that plan went out the window when Ryan Gravenberch was clumsily tripped on the edge of the box. Mohamed Salah smashed hard and low, firing the shot against Robertson’s calf, which deceived Jan Oblak and sent an already raucous Anfield delirious in the fourth minute.

It knocked Atlético off their stride and boosted Liverpool’s confidence. If there was more than a hint of luck in the first goal, the second dripped with quality. Once again Gravenberch was key, exchanging passes with Salah, sending the Egyptian into the box, where he took an exquisite touch and slotted under Oblak. With fewer than six minutes on the clock, it felt like the game was over. It was the quickest Liverpool had achieved a two-goal lead in their European history.

The ball fizzed around between red shirts as Liverpool repeatedly stretched the Atlético midfield and backline. Salah twice came close to adding to the scoreline but Atlético were allowed to cling on. Considering Liverpool have left it late in their four league victories thus far, this felt like a welcome change inside Anfield as tension and nerves were alleviated.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool did not need any help but the referee, Maurizio Mariani, tried to give a penalty for a phantom handball, supposedly committed by Clément Lenglet when Jeremie Frimpong’s cross hit his stomach. The Italian seemed convinced but a word in his ear resulted in a trip to the monitor to rescind his original decision.

Atlético had looked dangerous down the right and put in a number of problematic crosses but without the injured Julián Alvarez they lacked a sharpened finisher. It required a toe-poked shot from the full-back Marcos Llorente to reduce the deficit in first-half injury time.

Isak’s involvement was limited, his most notable action coming when Robin Le Normand’s studs caught him on top of the foot. The centre-back was booked for his recklessness, while Isak was given treatment and a few moments of rest to get his breath back. He received a huge roar when he got to his feet; the fans are desperate for a heroic new No 9. He returned for the second half but looked tired and shook hands with his replacement Hugo Ekitiké in the 58th minute.

Simeone had to offer freedom to his players in attack while continuing to hunt Liverpool to keep the pressure up when out of possession. Buoyed by the goal, they returned to the pitch confident, but the hosts offered greater intent as Salah thrived and Wirtz found pockets of space in which to work.

For all the endeavour, the final pass was lacking from both sides as the minutes ticked down. Oblak accepted he could do nothing when Dominik Szoboszlai burst through the middle; it seemed the Hungarian would shoot himself, only for Wirtz to get in the way. The ball went to an unmarked Salah but he hit the post.

The tension returned from the ether as Liverpool missed chances to finish. Matters were not calmed when Llorente fired just over from 20 yards after a mazy run to remind Liverpool they were very much in a game.

Warnings were not heeded and Llorente, who had been promoted from full-back to central midfield, watched a looping ball land perfectly on his foot and volleyed in from 20 yards. If Liverpool enjoyed good fortune with the opener, it was Atlético’s turn as Alexis Mac Allister deflected the shot beyond Alisson to deflate the home supporters, while one small corner grew louder with a draw in sight. But Van Dijk popped up to settle matters late on, much to Simeone’s annoyance, as he was sent off for his various protestations.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder #14 Marcos Llorente celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile at the Allianz Arena, Harry Kane played the role of Chelsea’s tormentor, scoring twice in Bayern’s 3-1 victory over the London club. were left with plenty of moments they would probably rather not have to think about again.

Back at the ground where they became European champions for the first time, there was the brief prospect of the team in blue pulling off another unlikely heist in Bavaria. Yet while there was defiance after Bayern Munich went 2-0 up, Cole Palmer halving the deficit, the problems at the other end were too great for Chelsea to overcome.

There were too many mistakes from Enzo Maresca’s young side exposing their inexperience after a two-year absence from this competition, and ultimately that was always likely to prove fatal given that Bayern had Kane ready to remind Premier League opposition of his ruthlessness in front of goal.

Even Palmer could not steal centre stage from Kane. The England captain was exceptional, punishing errors from Malo Gusto and Moisés Caicedo to take his tally in the Champions League to 42 goals in 58 appearances.

Chelsea did not park the bus. They had poise in possession and a plan to probe at Bayern’s high line. Gusto was an attacking outlet from right-back and the opening goal beckoned when Enzo Fernández burst on to a pass from Palmer, only for Konrad Laimer to make a crucial intervention.

Bayern had another escape when Marc Cucurella headed wide. There was space to exploit in the wide areas. Yet Bayern brought their own threats. Kane sent a header narrowly over, Serge Gnabry schemed in the pockets and there was danger whenever the ball reached Michael Olise on the right.

Chelsea needed no introduction to Olise given that they twice tried to sign him from Crystal Palace. Knowing about the winger’s threat is not the same as knowing how to combat it, though. The marking had to be tighter when Joshua Kimmich played a free-kick out to Olise in the 20th minute. Instead João Pedro was left on his own against the Frenchman, who breezed round the outside before firing in a cross that Trevoh Chalobah turned into his own net under pressure from Dayot Upamecano.

Chelsea lost focus. They were in trouble after a mix up on the left. Caicedo had given away the free-kick in the build-up to the opener and he was soon at fault again, clambering all over Kane as the England captain looked to turn in the area.

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, southern Germany on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

It seemed the contest was over when Kane made it 2-0 by beating Robert Sánchez with a cool penalty. Chelsea, though, have tasted adversity in this stadium before. The response came from Caicedo winning possession off Olise. Suddenly, with Jonathan Tah colliding with João Pedro on halfway, Palmer was surging through the middle. A one-two with Gusto followed, leaving Palmer to mark his 100th appearance for Chelsea and his first for the club in this competition by clipping a lovely finish into Manuel Neuer’s net.

It had been a weird half, with moments of quality followed by plenty of bitty play. Maresca was booked for complaining about Tah’s challenge on João Pedro before Palmer’s goal. Gusto almost equalised before Laimer went close at the other end. The big takeaway: both teams were a mess at the back.

Vincent Kompany responded by replacing Tah with Kim Min-jae at half-time. There was another defensive alteration when Josip Stanisic limped off. Sacha Boey came on at right-back and Laimer moved to the left.

There was a fleeting sense of Chelsea taking control. Caicedo and James looked increasingly muscular in midfield. Palmer saw more of the ball, embarrassing Laimer with one beautiful nutmeg. Yet Bayern remained menacing. Luis Díaz was lively on the left and there were two huge let-offs for Chelsea before the hour, Sánchez making fine saves to stop Kane and Olise from making it 3-1.

Olise ought to have been furious with himself for finishing so casually. No matter. With Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic restoring calm in midfield Bayern raised the tempo again and Chelsea cracked when Gusto did the worst thing a defender can do: give the ball to Kane in your own area.

This time there was no reprieve. The finish was pure Kane: composed, impossibly smooth, utterly deadly. Yet Chelsea’s wounds were self-inflicted. Gusto lay on the turf, aghast with himself. It was a long way back now.

Bayern had too much nous. Chelsea faded. This was not a disastrous performance but they will have to be sharper in defence when they host Benfica in their next game. – Guardian

Wednesday Champions League results:

Liverpool 3 Atlético Madrid 1

Bayern 3 Chelsea 1

PSG 4 Atalanta 0

Ajax 0 Inter 2

Olympiacos 0 Pafos 0

Slavia Praha 2 Bodo/Glimt 2