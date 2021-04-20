Body found in Comeragh mountains amid search for missing woman

A body was discovered on Monday in the Comeragh Mountain in Co Waterford where a search operation aiming to locate a missing woman was taking place, gardaí have said.

The woman, named locally as Gillian Ryan (37), had been due to return from a run in the mountains at around 2pm on Sunday, but emergency services were alerted at 3pm when her husband did not hear from her.

Understood to be an experienced runner from the Thurles area, she had been running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun lake, a popular but steep trail for mountain runners and hill walkers.

Poor weather had hampered efforts on Monday to find her, and rescue services believed she could have suffered an injury and taken shelter in woodlands.

In a statement on Monday evening, a Garda spokesman said a scene was being preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area of Waterford.

A multiagency search took place across a large area on Monday, taking in Mahon Falls and the Nire Valley.

“No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing,” the garda statement added.