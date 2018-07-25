Block on east-west border ‘non-negotiable’, says Hammond

The British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on a rare visit to Northern Ireland was insistent that a “no East-West border” was just as “non-negotiable” for Britain as was a “no North-South border” for the Republic of Ireland and the European Union.

And he urged the DUP and Sinn Féin, along with the other parties, to get Stormont up and running again.

His visit to Belfast and Derry raised suspicions in some nationalist quarters that it was designed to deflect attention from the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference gathering in London which the DUP had described as a “talking shop”. Some suggested his visit was a sop to the DUP which is keeping Theresa May’s government afloat.

But in the massive wings-manufacturing Bombardier factory in east Belfast on Wednesday Mr Hammond rejected any such notion. He pointed out he was at Bombardier to announce £12 million in funding for the company - “I think that’s a rather important exercise to do” - and also to talk to senior Belfast-based executives involved in financial services and to meet academics at Ulster University in Derry.

In Derry, Mr Hammond said he had invited “a city deal” bid from Derry whereby the local council, university and businesses were given the chance to submit plans to the British government on their priorities for economic growth in the region.

The British government already is investing over £1.6 billion in city deals in Scotland and Wales and is in negotiations for a Belfast city deal.

Speaking to a number of media outlets, including The Irish Times, Mr Hammond said he was sure that the long-running row over the possibility of a hard border was not being “hyped up” but equally he was certain there could be no border between Northern Ireland and Britain.

He said: “One of the challenges we have had over the past few months is getting the EU to understand that no East-West border is as non-negotiable a part of this picture as no North-South border is for them. The no East-West border is equally non-negotiable from the point of view of British Conservatives and unionists. I certainly would not be prepared to sign up to any solution that involved an East-West border between Northern Ireland and GB.”

‘No deal Brexit’

“I don’t quite agree with Simon,” he said, when asked about the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney’s comment earlier on Wednesday that the British government could not afford a “no deal Brexit”.

“I think there is no doubt that Britain would be better off with a deal than without a deal. But I don’t think we are sliding to towards no deal.”

Mr Hammond said the recent British White Paper which sought to reconcile how to avoid borders both North-South and East-West was a “constructive move forward” and a paper both the British and EU could engage with.

“I very much hope over next few months we are going to see rapid progress towards a shared vision of what the future relationship can look like and of course putting in place the Irish backstop arrangements which are a crucial part of the overall package,” he said.

As a Remainer during the EU referendum debate he acknowledged there were tensions on Brexit within the Conservatives but did not think that it would lead to the implosion of the party.

Despite differences between the likes of him and Boris Johnson “no one disagrees with the direction of travel, that we are leaving the EU and seeking to get the best deal we can with the EU,” he added.

Mr Hammond acknowledged he was an infrequent visitor to Northern Ireland but pointed out he worked in the North in the medical electronics industry in the 1970s.

This brought him to the issue of whether the Northern Executive can be restored. From his earlier meeting with the financial services chiefs he “sensed frustration and a concern that if the situation were to go on it would exact a toll on inward investment and confidence by foreign firms who are investing here”.

He said American chief executives of firms based in the North also told him it was “very difficult to explain to their corporate leaders in the US what it means and how it works to be in a place that has no political governance”.

Mr Hammond urged the disputing parties to resolve their differences and reflecting how Belfast looked in the 1970s during the Troubles. “I can tell you this city looks nothing like, feels nothing like, it did then. The sense of prosperity and prospects for the future is just transformative and the idea that people would even think about letting it slide backwards is just intolerable.

“ We have to go forward, we have to get back to the powersharing arrangements that have delivered such progress over past 20 years.”