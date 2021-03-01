Belgian vessel detained off Cork coast over alleged fishing breaches
Vessel escorted to Castletownbere where it was handed over to the Garda
Naval vessel LÉ James Joyce. Photograph: Defence Forces
Naval vessel LÉ James Joyce has detained a Belgian-registered fishing vessel about 65 miles south east of Mizen Head off the State’s southern coast for alleged fishing regulations breaches.
The vessel was detained on Sunday afternoon and escorted to the west Cork fishing port of Castletownbere where it was handed over to An Garda Síochána.
It is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.