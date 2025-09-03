Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) are pictured at a position formerly held by Hizbullah in the Khraibeh Valley in el-Meri in south Lebanon. Photograph: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said on Wednesday.

No-one was hurt in the attack.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) described the Tuesday incident as “one of the most serious attacks on Unifil personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hizbullah war.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Unifil said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers, who were working to clear roadblocks that hindered access to a UN position along the border line.

One grenade hit within 20m and three others within approximately 100m of UN personnel and vehicles, it said, adding the drones were seen returning toward Israel.

Unifil said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin less than a mile from the border line.

“Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” Unifil said.

The attack came after the UN Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

The multinational peacekeeping force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hizbullah conflict.

Ireland, along with Lebanon and Italy, has been lobbying its international counterparts to renew the mission for another year in the face of opposition from Israel and the United States.

Ireland and like-minded countries believe the peacekeeping mission is vital to stability in the region. Unifil is the Defence Force’s largest overseas mission, with around 350 Irish peacekeepers.

The force has also drawn criticism from both sides and from officials in US president Donald Trump’s administration, which has cut US. funding for the operation as Mr Trump remakes America’s approach to foreign policy.

The Israel-Hizbullah war killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians.

In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

Unifil said any actions that endanger UN peacekeepers and assets or interfere with their tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of international law and the resolution that ended the war.

It said it is the Israeli military’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks. - AP