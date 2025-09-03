Ireland

Woman dies in Dublin hospital two months after Co Wexford road incident

Nataliia Voskanova was struck by an oil truck in Gorey in late June

Nataliia Voskanova (60s), originally from Ukraine, died from injuries suffered in June
Wed Sept 03 2025 - 09:13

A mother of two has died in hospital following injuries suffered in a road incident two months ago in Co Wexford.

Nataliia Voskanova, who was in her 60s and originally from Ukraine, had been living in Riverchapel, Courtown, and was struck by an oil truck on main street, Gorey, on June 27th.

Ms Voskanova was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, but she died from her injuries last Saturday in hospital.

Her husband, Ruben Voskanov, said losing his wife has left “a pain I cannot put into words”.

Mr Voskanov added: “Nataliia spent the last two months fighting bravely for her life in hospital, but despite all efforts of the doctors and her strength, she sadly passed away. She was my greatest support, my partner, my entire world.”

Ukrainian Family Support also paid tribute to Ms Voskanova with a Facebook post that noted: “Recently, our Ukrainian community lost one of its dear members – Nataliia Voskanova. May her memory be eternal.”

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am, followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Ms Voskanova is survived by her husband Ruben, children Albert and Viktor, grandchildren David and Kyryl, daughter-in-law Kateryna and extended family.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the costs of returning her ashes to Ukraine.

