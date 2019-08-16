August’s washout to continue with more rain and blustery conditions forecast

There is no end in sight to the unsettled weather at present with the prospect of a change next week fading fast.

It has been an exceptionally wet August to date made worse by heavy overnight rain with most places getting between 10mms and 20mms.

Athenry has already experienced 50 per cent more rain for the month than average only half way through the month.

Mullingar, Shannon Airport and Ballyhaise in Cavan have also exceeded the average rainfall for the month and other weather stations are likely to exceed their monthly quota when figures are updated on Friday.

The forecast is for more of the same. It may stay dry for the big night of the Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda on Friday night, but it will be a brief respite.

Saturday will be a blustery day with showers and temperatures slightly below normal.

There is a high chance of rain on Sunday afternoon for the All-Ireland final in Croke Park between Kilkenny and Tipperary. The forecast is for heavy thundery rain across the country and it will be blustery too.

There will be further rain on Monday and Tuesday with a slight rise in temperature towards the middle of the week.

Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx said they had hoped for a change in the weather next week “but those signals have gone a bit. We see no sign of a settling down.”

Mr Luijkx said August is frequently one of the wettest months of the year because warm weather brings heavy showers and the remnants of tropical storms.

The former applies this August, but not the latter.