At least two people dead in car crashes in Kerry and Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two separate fatal car crashes in Cos Tipperary and Kerry on Tuesday.

The first crash took place on a local road, the L4306, near Bansha, Co Tipperary, shortly after 3pm. The occupants of a car were seriously injured when it left the road a struck a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His passenger, a woman also in her 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The deceased man was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination is to be arranged.

The local coroner has been notified. The crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday morning, and local diversions were in place.

The second fatal crash occurred at about 4.15pm and involved a head-on collision between two cars.

The crash happened on the N22 at Dunrine, near Lawlor’s Cross, Co Kerry. A female passenger aged in her 80s in one of the cars was pronounced dead at University Hospital Tralee, a short time later. The driver and a second passenger in the same car were removed by ambulance to the University Hospital a short time later.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car was also taken to hospital. The local coroner has been notified and the crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either crash to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from along the N22 at the time of the collision.

The number for Killarney Town Garda Station is 064-6671160, while Tipperary Town Garda Station is 062-80670. Alternatively witnesses may contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.