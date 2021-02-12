18 additional states added to Government’s list of high-risk countries

An additional 18 states have been added to the Government’s list of high-risk countries that require incoming passengers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into the Republic.

South Africa and Brazil were already on the list of high-risk counties and on Friday the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly added: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Passengers arriving from these countries must now complete a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine.

T he Government will shortly consider legislation that will require such passengers arriving into the State to complete this quarantine at a designated facility.

Minister Donnelly on Friday said “Under the current Level 5 restrictions nobody should be engaging in non-essential travel at this time. These stringent measures on people arriving to Ireland from 20 states are necessary in responding to the risks posed by variants of concern.

“People who arrive in Ireland must now complete a full mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine if they have been in any of these states in the previous 14 days.”

