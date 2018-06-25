Wexford picked as Ireland’s Healthy Town 2018

Jack Power

Three out of four people in Ireland’s latest designated Healthy Town say they are trying to cut down on the amount of alcohol they drink.

Wexford town has been chosen to host the eight-week Healthy Town programme, now in its seventh year.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer sponsor the programme, which last year was held in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A survey carried out in the run-up to the launch found 77 per cent of locals were trying to limit the amount of unhealthy food they eat, and 72 per cent said they were trying to cut back on the amount of alcohol they drank.

Some 75 per cent of people in Wexford town believed a healthy lifestyle was important, and three out of every five people said they had a positive attitude towards their health.

The vast majority of people (85 per cent) said they exercised regularly, but more than a third said they could be more aware of stress in their lives.

Only 36 per cent of people felt “knowledgeable” about health and wellbeing.

The research was carried out in Wexford by Behaviour and Attitudes in May.

Announcing Wexford town as the chosen community this year, Minister of State for health promotion Catherine Byrne said the programme helps people “take responsibility for their personal health and wellbeing, and make small changes.”

As part of the programme Wexford hurler Lee Chin has been picked to be a healthy town ambassador, and events will be held in Wexford town over September and October.

Paul Reid, managing director Pfizer Ireland said based on the high numbers of people in Wexford town who indicated they exercise regularly, “we are looking forward to seeing some very active participation,” with the programme.