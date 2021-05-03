Vaccine registration portal opens to 59-year-olds on Tuesday

People who are aged 59 will be able to register online for a Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday.

The HSE online registration portal will open to those aged 50-59 this week as Ministers consider plans to accelerate the provision of vaccines to that group.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said almost 200,000 vaccinations were carried out last week while “over 780,000 [were] done through April”. That is considerably short of the 860,000 target he expected last month.

This is expected to be the busiest week yet for the programme, with 220,000- 240,000 vaccinations scheduled.

However, changes to the restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, allied to fluctuating delivery schedules, have presented Ministers with a choice of accelerating the programme for under-50s or potentially having hundreds of thousands of unused doses by mid-summer.

Mr Reid said on Sunday that while the idea of providing vaccines in parallel to different age groups may seem fine to some, it could create issues.

He warned that if people in their 50s were still waiting for vaccines while those in their 30s were receiving them, it would not be good from a public health perspective given the older cohort is deemed to be at greater risk from Covid-19.

HSE officials have been working on a revised vaccination schedule and a memo on the programme is expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. The key issue will be figuring how to build momentum in the programme and reach the target of more than four in five adults receiving or being offered a first dose by the end of next month.

The National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac) has essentially advised that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines be used for people over 50.

A total of 129 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Monday morning, according to figures released by the HSE. As on Sunday evening, there were 41 in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported one more coronavirus-related death and 402 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Tony Holohan urged people who have been cocooning but are now vaccinated to have confidence about opening up their lives.

In an “open letter”, Dr Holohan said some people might be nervous about the prospect of increased activity and interaction.

“While this anxiety is understandable, you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received,” he said.

One of the ways in which anxiety can be managed, he continued, was to plan each trip, making sure to bring face masks and hand sanitiser, to arrive in good time, and to avoid crowds.

“Risk assess your choices and your environments. If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, feel empowered to walk away and come back another time,” he wrote.

“Encourage loved ones to feel similarly about prioritising their own safety.”

In his letter, Dr Holohan said it was “important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely, but it’s important to get on and do it!”