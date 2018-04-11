Pro-choice group calls for regulation of abortion pills

Together for Yes campaign, which supports repeal of the Eighth Amendment, is calling for regulation of abortion pills in Ireland.

The number of women in Ireland using abortion pills increased by 190 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to figures from online provider Women Help Women.

The organisation, which provides access online to abortion pills for women in countries where legal abortion services are not available, said 878 women used its services last year.

It said in the first three months of 2018 it helped 323 women access a medical abortion- through pills - a 90 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The agency said an estimated 22,500 to 44,000 women die worldwide each year because of unsafe abortions.

The figures were released by the Together for Yes campaign on Wednesday.

Campaign co-director Ailbhe Smyth said that “at least two women a day in Ireland are taking an abortion pill in secrecy in their bedrooms or their bathrooms women need regulated doctors’ care, not unregulated abortion pills”.

She said people needed to accept that abortion pills were a reality but “they need to be regulated”.

She was speaking at the launch of a position paper to regulate termination of pregnancy in early pregnancy - 12 weeks.

Consultant obstetrician Dr Cliona Murphy said women using abortion pills did so without any medical supervision and were “less likely to seek out medical help from a doctor if they experience any complications due to fear of prosecution”.

Dr Murphy, consultant in the Coombe and Tallaght hospitals added that “there should never be a situation whereby someone who needs healthcare is denied it. The Eighth Amendment is denying women and girls this access and it needs to be removed.”

Consultant obstetrician Dr Aoife Mullally said the only way to provide safe and legal access to abortion in Ireland was to remove the Eighth Amendment.

“By removing the Eighth Amendment we will provide a safe alternative to - and eliminate the risks that arise from the use of online abortion pills outside the law in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy,” Dr Mullally said, a consultant at the Midlands Regional Hospital and the Coombe.

Asked about divisions over the proposed 12 weeks time limit for access to abortion Dr Murphy said she had heard this argument about people saying they were not comfortable with 12 weeks.

“They’re probably not comfortable with nine weeks, they’re probably not comfortable with seven, they’re probably not comfortable with any termination of pregnancy at all”.

Dr Murphy said not everybody finds out that they are pregnant at six weeks or seven weeks. Sometimes people’s cycles can be delayed. They have medical problems. They may find out at eight or nine weeks.

“If you make it that it’s eight weeks then you’re really giving very restrictive access to termination and you really aren’t giving people options at all.”

“If you look across Europe most of the legislation involves termination up to 12 weeks because that is the first trimester.” She said it was not a “magical cut-off but we know that medical termination is safe for women up to around that time”.