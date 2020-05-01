Number of deaths in North at least a third higher than daily Covid-19 reports

New Covid-19 death figures for Northern Ireland again show that the number of coronavirus fatalities in the North is at least one-third higher than the daily figure reported by the Department of Health.

The latest statistics also show that more than 40 per cent of deaths have occurred in care homes.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) in its weekly bulletin on Friday reported that up until the previous Friday, April 24th, there were 393 deaths in Northern Ireland involving Covid-19.

This was 94 deaths higher than the total number of deaths recorded by the North’s health department for Friday, April 24th, which was 299 deaths.

The department figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, filled out by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of Nisra’s 393 coronavirus deaths up until April 24th, 209 (53.2 per cent) occurred in hospitals; 158 (40.2 per cent) in care homes; three (0.8 per cent) in hospices and 23 (5.9 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

People aged 75 and over accounted for just over three-quarters of Covid-19 related figures while slightly more men (50.3 per cent) than women died from the disease.

Separate figures compiled by Nisra also indicated that these figures do not reflect the true number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

It reported that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending April 24th (week 16) was 470, 46 more than in week 15 and 186 more than the 5-year average of 284.

Nisra said “over the last four weeks in total, 596 “excess deaths” (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland”.

Later on Friday afternoon the health department reported that 18 more people had died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland. This brings the number of virus deaths, according to the department’s daily list, to 365.

It also reported 87 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, leaving the total now at 3,623. So far 27,097 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described comments earlier this week by DUP agriculture Minister Edwin Poots as “unhelpful”.

Mr Poots had suggested that in a graduated approach any easing of the lockdown could start by re-opening churches and garden centres.

Ms O’Neill however told BBC Northern Ireland’s The View programme on Thursday night that any relaxation of the rules would be “gradual and slow”.

Ahead of a Northern Executive review of the restrictions beginning Monday Ms O’Neill said there would be no “quick fix” while hoping there would be a collective ministerial approach to the way forward.

“We’re going to have to work our way through it as best as we can,” she said.