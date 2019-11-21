New rules on overseas locums will make it easier for out-of-hours co-ops to hire GPs

The Departments of Health and Justice have agreed changes designed to address the staffing crisis in out-of-hours GP services. The loosening of regulations applying to many overseas locum doctors will make it easier for out-of-hours co-ops to hire GPs, particularly for night cover.

The changes relate to the 2015 Atypical Working Scheme as it applies to locum doctors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), and follows criticism from co-ops that the way the scheme was being enforced was discouraging locums from staying in the system.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Health Simon Harris said the changes would make it possible for doctors to take up consecutive contracts and also to leave the State during their time working here.

At present locums have to remain in Ireland for 90 consecutive days, and have to leave for 30 days before applying to work here again.

Under the changes announced on Thursday the locums may reapply immediately after the 90-day period has elapsed, though they still have to be outside the State to do this.

In addition, they will be allowed “intermittent” travel as part of their permission, up to a maximum of 14 days per period. This leave has to form part of their contract, and evidence of compliance will be required where a doctor seeks a second atypical permission with 12 months of the previous one.

Mr Harris said the agreement would help to provide clarity around the obligations of non-EEA doctors without imposing “undue restrictions” on them.

GP co-ops covering rural areas in particular have been struggling to recruit locum staff in recent months.