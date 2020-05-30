Making sense of conflicting data around Covid-19 deaths

Numbers can illuminate, or numbers can confuse. The true scale of Covid-19 deaths is contested globally. Equally so in Ireland, where mortality rates put the State high on some tables, and low on others.

What is at the heart of a big problem with Covid-19 data?

Yes, there is a dazzling array of colour-coded interactive maps, amazing diagrams showing that disease curve, and brilliantly illustrative graphics. Often, however, they cause confusion and political friction.