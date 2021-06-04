Health chiefs and politicians to discuss ‘volatile’ Covid-19 situation in Limerick

Health officials are to hold talks with Limerick politicians on Friday following a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the county which the HSE chief executive said has created a volatile situation.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and chief medical officer Tony Holohan will brief Limerick-based TDs and Senators later on the situation in the county, which has seen some 800 cases in the last fortnight.

More than 100 cases were reported in Limerick on Wednesday, the highest number since cases surged nationally at the start of the year, with the infections being linked by a local HSE official to “high risk” indoor activities such as parties and family events.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Niall Collins, who organised the briefing, said he hoped the health officials would “outline the scenario, the reasons why they are so high, and tell us what we can and can’t do to respond to it”.

Dr Holohan yesterday expressed concern over the “significant increase” in cases, “the majority of which occurred as a result of indoor gatherings”.

In a series of tweets, Dr Holohan said incidence of the virus in Limerick had increased sharply to 411 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the country.

“It is extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice,” he said.

‘Dropped our guard’

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the situation remained very volatile and that “the virus has caught us every time we dropped our guard”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the “multiplier effect” can quickly lead to a rise in cases.

Separately, Mr Reid said a meeting will be held with Mr Donnelly and his officials on Friday to discuss the National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s recommendation that the length of time between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca be reduced from 12 weeks to eight weeks. He said the key factor in such a decision would remain supplies of the vaccine.

Such a move would mean that more than 400,000 people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine could be fully vaccinated sooner than expected.

Almost 500,000 people still have to get a second dose of the vaccine between now and mid-August under current plans. More than 32,000 people were expected to receive a second AstraZeneca dose this week, rising to a peak of 124,000 in the third week of July before tapering off the following month.

Total vaccinations are likely to pass the three million mark on Friday; at least 53 per cent of adults have received a first dose and 25 per cent are fully vaccinated against the virus.