Explainer: Which health services are impacted by cyberattack on HSE ?

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has shut down all its IT systems following a cyberattack leading to a disruption in services for patients , including x-rays and radiology appointments.

Efforts to restore the systems are ongoing, but it will likely be several days before services return to normal, chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said on Saturday.

The group responsible for the attack, which began early on Friday morning, has been identified as a criminal gang operating in another country.

The HSE issued the following update on Saturday about which services are operating as normal and where disruptions are occurring.

Covid-19 appointments

All Covid-19 vaccine appointments are continuing as normal. More than 52,000 people were immunised on Friday on the first day of the cyberattack, and inoculations will continue as planned next week.

Appointments for Covid-19 tests scheduled for Saturday are also going ahead. Patients who have booked a test are advised to go to the relevant test centre at their scheduled time.

However, new referrals for tests are impacted by the cyberattack. Those who are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, but do not have a test booked, are asked to self-isolate and contact their general practitioner.

Those with symptoms will be prioritised for testing at a walk-in centre.

People identified as a close contact will be contacted by a HSE tracer, though this service is experiencing delays, and will receive advice on getting a test.

The HSE said there may be delays in receiving Covid-19 test results due to the cyberattack. Anyone waiting for a result must strictly self-isolate.

Emergencies

Emergency departments are open across the country and the ambulance service is operating as normal, and is able to respond to calls.

However, the HSE has advised to present only in the case of an emergency, as the IT outage is causing delays.

The HSE asked that in a case of someone showing signs of a stroke or heart attack they should attend the emergency department or call 112 or 999.

Hospital appointments

X-ray appointments and radiology services have been severely affected by the cyberattack, with widespread patient appointment cancellations, the HSE said. There are also substantial cancellations across all outpatient appointments.

However, most other hospital appointments are going ahead as planned, albeit with delays as hospitals shift to manual processes.

Chemotherapy and dialysis services are being provided as normal.

Any patient whose appointment is cancelled will be contacted by the hospital.

Virtual appointments

Virtual appointments are largely going ahead as planned, with some cancellations. Others may be changed to phone calls.

Cancellations by hospital

St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny

All outpatient services apart from antenatal clinics are cancelled on Monday, May 17th. Routine x-rays, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic appointments are also cancelled.

Ennis General Hospital, Clare

The majority of outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead on Monday. The HSE has advised patients to attend for their appointment unless contacted directly by the hospital.

Delays are expected at the injury unit, however, it will continue to operate from 8am to 8pm.

Cork University Hospital

X-ray and radiotherapy services have been cancelled for Monday, as well as the processing of bloods from general practitioners. However, some patients may have been contacted to say their x-rays will go ahead, and should attend their appointment.

Anyone with an outpatient appointment, chemotherapy appointment or surgery is asked to come to the hospital at their scheduled time unless contacted directly by the hospital to cancel.

Cork University Maternity Hospital

Gynaecology outpatient appointments are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

Labour inductions, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations and all other outpatient appointments will go ahead, but delays are expected.

Letterkenny University Hospital, Donegal

All outpatient x-ray, CT, ultrasound and MRI appointments are cancelled.

Beaumont Hospital Dublin

Outpatient appointments in diagnostic imaging are cancelled on Monday and will be rescheduled.

Any other patients whose appointments must be cancelled will be contacted directly.

St Luke’s Centre at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin

All outpatient appointments and non-emergency radiation treatment have been cancelled on Monday.

Children’s Health Ireland, Connolly, Dublin

Virtual clinics online are cancelled but phone call appointments will continue. Delays are expected elsewhere.

Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin, Dublin

All elective inpatient and day cases are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, as well as all outpatient and private clinics.

Coombe Hospital and National Maternity Hospital, Dublin

All services are operating as normal, but delays are expected.

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin

All outpatient appointments and inpatient elective surgeries in the gynaecology and colposcopy departments are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

Paediatric outpatient appointments for babies older than two weeks are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Outpatient maternity appointments and scans are cancelled for those who are less than 36 weeks gestation.

Non-urgent appointments at the early pregnancy unit are cancelled, as well as physio and dietitian appointments.

Royal Victoria Eye & Ear Hospital, Dublin

All outpatient services have been cancelled until further notice, but emergency and urgent care remain open.

St Columcille’s Loughlinstown, Dublin

Radiology has been cancelled, and all patients have been notified.

St James’s Hospital, Dublin

All outpatient appointments and non-emergency radiation treatment have been cancelled for Monday.

Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin

All routine radiology outpatient appointments have been cancelled.

University Hospital Galway, Merlin Park University Hospital, Portiuncla University Hospital

All outpatient clinics, x-rays, CT scans, MRI appointments, endoscopy services and cardiac investigations are cancelled. Elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled also, unless patients are directly contacted to attend. Radiotherapy appointments have been cancelled at UHG.

Chemotherapy, maternity services and dialysis treatment are continuing and patients should attend their appointments, unless contacted directly to advise otherwise.

University Hospital Kerry

All routine outpatient appointments, radiology and cardiology appointments have been cancelled for Saturday, unless otherwise advised by the hospital.

Naas General Hospital, Kildare

Some outpatient appointments have been cancelled for Monday. Impacted patients will be contacted to reschedule.

Midlands Hospital Portlaoise, Laois

All routine radiology appointments are cancelled.

University Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital

Services will go ahead as scheduled, but delays are expected. Any patients whose appointments must be cancelled will be contacted.

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Offaly

All routine radiology appointments are cancelled.

Sligo University Hospital and Roscommon University Hospital

All outpatient clinics, x-rays, CT scans, MRI appointments, endoscopy services and cardiac investigations are cancelled. Elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled also, unless patients are directly contacted to attend.

Chemotherapy, maternity services and dialysis treatment are continuing and patients should attend their appointments, unless contacted directly to advise otherwise.

Nenagh Hospital, Tipperary

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in the majority of cases on Monday. Any patients whose appointments must be cancelled will be contacted.

The injury unit at Nenagh Hospital continues to operate from 8am to 8pm, but delays are expected.

Tipperary University Hospital

All outpatient appointments except for the maternity clinic, routine x-rays, blood tests, pre-operative assessments, all elective surgeries and endoscopy treatments are cancelled on Monday.

University Hospital Waterford and Kilcreen Regional Orthopaedic Hospital

All outpatient appointments, radiology and cardiology appointments, all surgical procedures and endoscopy services are cancelled on Monday.

Wexford General Hospital

Outpatient radiology appointments and all x-ray appointments are cancelled for Monday. Endoscopy procedures at Ely Hospital are also cancelled.

Those looking to reschedule an x-ray appointment are asked to contact 053-9153307 on Monday between 9am and 4pm.

The HSE said it will update its patient advice here on a regular basis over the weekend