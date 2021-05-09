Leaving Cert students ‘terrified’ about contracting Covid in run-up to exams

Many Leaving Cert students say they are “terrified” about testing positive for Covid-19 or being designated a close contact and jeopardising their chances of sitting the written exams.

Authorities have confirmed that candidates should not present for Leaving Cert exams if they have been diagnosed with Covid-19, if they have any symptoms of the virus or if they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Students unable to sit an exam for these reasons will automatically receive accredited grades.

Candidates in most cases will not be required to undergo Covid-19 tests prior to the exams.

Reuban Murray from Co Laois, who is president of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union, said the union was advising students and their families to reduce their social contacts in the run-up to the exams.

“The exams are a stressful time. and the Covid-19 threat is compounding that. I think students are self-regulating themselves, and taking matters into their own hands in order to stay safe and reduce the risks of contracting the virus.”

In some cases students are advising their parents and family members to reduce their social contacts as well.

“It’s very much an individual thing. For those who are very academic and are competing for high points courses, I think anything that can reduce the risk of infection is being considered.”

Close contact

Regional members of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union say many students are worried about contracting Covid-19 or being categorised as a close contact through no fault of their own.

Eva McDonnell, a sixth-year student from Ballintemple in Cork, said her chosen course has very high points which are likely to rise higher still this year.

“I’m terrified of contracting Covid-19 beforehand. I’ve put so much work into these exams, and I don’t want to see that go to waste. I’d be devastated if I realised that those hours of study and piles of biology flashcards were all for nothing.”

Ms McDonnell also said she was worried that some students may be tempted to sit the exams even if they test positive or are designated as a close contact.

“I absolutely am worried about this happening. Those who are choosing to sit the June exams are doing so because they need the points, not because it’s going to be enjoyable. It would be awful for any of us to realise that we can’t sit the exams, and it could have lasting implications on our futures.”

Saskia Eiffe, a sixth-year student from Mountnugent, Co Cavan, said she was also worried about students sitting exams even if they are close contacts or test positive.

“I understand why they may want to sit exams but they also have had the option for accredited grades on the table since March. I believe everyone should take full advantage of this unique opportunity we have been given... the onus is on us now to ensure that we have the cop-on to keep ourselves and our classmates safe.

“If we stay at home between now and the end of exams, wear our masks and social distance, we will be able to regain the normality that we all crave so much and hopefully have a normal first year in college.”

Additional caution

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), meanwhile, has urged Leaving Cert students to exercise additional caution to prevent exposing themselves to the risk of infection.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said final-year students have worked extremely hard over this academic year in very difficult circumstances.

“They have displayed great resilience at a time of significant stress and anxiety. They should exercise additional caution in the days and weeks ahead, making sure to abide by all public health advice and avoiding any activities that might expose them to risk.

“In doing so they will be protecting themselves, their classmates, their families and the wider school community.”