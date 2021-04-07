Dr Suzanne Crowe elected president of the Medical Council

Dr Suzanne Crowe has been elected as the incoming president of the Medical Council and will take on the role from June 1st.

Speaking after her election by members of the council, Dr Crowe said: “My vision for the Medical Council in the coming years is that the council acts as a bridge between the public accessing health services and medical practitioners, a bridge which fosters a compassionate relationship between both sides – answering the needs of patients and supporting doctors, ultimately leading to improved patient safety and experience.”

Medical Council chief executive Leo Kearns said trust is “at the heart of the unique contact between doctor and patient”.

“It is here that the Medical Council plays such a critical and fundamental role,” he said. “In such challenging times, it is essential that the council retains the confidence of the public and the profession; and that it effectively implements opportunities for change.

“Under the leadership of Dr Crowe I know the council will continue to meet these aims, continue to grow and meet our statutory remit.”