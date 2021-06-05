Did Covid leak from a Wuhan lab? Irish scientists weigh it up

Despite all the focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, the ultimate cause remains a mystery.

Ideas that once seemed to belong to the realm of conspiracy theory, such as that the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory, are now gaining traction. Last week US president Joe Biden ordered his intelligence staff to intensify efforts to determine the origins of the virus. One line of inquiry will be whether it leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been studying coronavirus in bats for more than a decade.