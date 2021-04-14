Covid-19 vaccine registration system to open for 65-69 year olds tomorrow

An online registration system for Covid-19 vaccinations for those aged between 65 and 69 will open on Thursday morning, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly said from tomorrow those aged between 65 and 69 will be able to register on the HSE’s online registration system using their PPS number and Eircode and will be called for vaccinations from next week.

Further information regarding the registration system is due to be announced later today.

“All of us in the Department of Health, HSE and taskforce are working flat out to ensure we keep getting vaccines administered as quickly as possible,” Mr Donnelly said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We are guided by safety and the clinical advice and will continue to be as vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that it is expected that there will be an outline of the revised profile of the vaccine rollout in the “next couple of days”.

The Government will do “all within our power to ensure vaccinations are distributed as soon as possible”, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Everyone was aware of the importance of the rollout and the importance that it continue as efficiently as possible, he said.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane told Newstalk Breakfast that “the last people” who should be commenting on the Niac (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) decision to pause use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations were politicians.

While the rescheduling of vaccines was going to be “a big challenge”, it was best to listen to the experts, he said.

Niac had a panel of experts who had done the research and reached a conclusion, he added. Mr Cullinane said it was “the right thing” to put safety first and it was now up to the HSE to reschedule the vaccine rollout to ensure there were no delays.

‘Silver lining’

Dr Mary Favier, Covid lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) and a member of Nphet, said that the “rejigging” of the vaccine rollout was going to be “a significant challenge”.

Dr Favier told Newstalk Breakfast “our hearts sank yesterday” when GPs heard about restrictions of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it was not unexpected as it was so similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Favier told of how many GPs had been receiving calls from patients who wanted to take the AstraZeneca vaccine and were prepared “to sign on the line.”

The cautious approach adopted by Niac had served the country well to date, she said.

In the meantime GPs would focus on vaccinating high risk groups and there was a silver lining that those aged 60 to 69 could now be vaccinated sooner with AstraZeneca, she added.

The latest figures from the HSE show there were 189 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Tuesday night, of which 47 were in intensive care (ICU).

Twenty-two hospitals have fewer than ten cases of the virus. Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 24, followed by the Mater Hospital with 20 and St James’s Hospital also with 20.