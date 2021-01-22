Covid-19 transmission levels ‘too high for schools to reopen’ despite harm to children

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said that current Covid-19 transmission levels are too high for schools to reopen.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Henry said he hoped there would be “some approach” which would give priority status to “certain elements of the education sector”.

It was “tragic” to be talking about schools remaining closed, he said. “We learned from the first surge about how much harm was done to children, especially early school children, particularly in special needs environments, when there was a pause in education.”

Nobody wanted to see the schools’ closure being protracted because of what had happened “the first time.”

But transmission levels at the moment are frankly too high, he said. They needed to be reduced “to much lower levels” before any additional risk of “mixing crowds or a mixing of people in school settings”.

It was his hope that “certain elements” of education, especially special needs, could return because of the impact such closures had previously.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and control, the 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus per 100,000 population in Ireland ranged from 30.5 on September 1st to 85.5 on September 30th. The current rate, reported by Nphet on Thursday night, is 1140.7.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) spokeswoman Dr Margaret Harris has warned that the new variants of Covid-19 which are more transmissible means that the public will have to be even more stringent about reducing contacts, mask wearing, distancing, hand washing - and tracking the virus.

While the new variants do not appear to cause more severe illness, some appear to be able to spread more quickly and effectively, she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Each country should conduct a full risk assessment of what is going on in its communities, she said. At present Ireland had “intense, widespread transmission” so bringing in any further cases needed to be avoided at a time when the health system was “absolutely stretched”.

While vaccines prevented people from getting sick, it was not yet known if they prevented transmission of the virus, she warned.

This meant that restriction measures would need to continue. “We will know more about whether or not the vaccine protects from transmission as we follow all the people who have been vaccinated and track all the data,” Dr Harris said.

Separately, the European Union is heading towards tougher restrictions on travel both from outside and within the bloc amid rising concerns that new variants of Covid-19 could scupper hopes of reining in the pandemic through vaccination campaigns.

“There’s a lot of concern about the variants across the member states, people are really worried about it,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Times following a video conference of EU leaders.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said more discussion is needed to identify measures that all 27 can agree to ‘but it’s all heading in one direction’. File photograph: Photograph: Julien Behal

More discussion is needed to identify measures that all 27 can agree to. “There’s a bit more work to be done on that...but it’s all heading in one direction,” Mr Martin said. “We’re very strong that supply chains have to be protected in terms of any travel restrictions.”

In the meantime, some member states may press ahead with their own new measures at their borders. Germany and Belgium have led calls for tougher restrictions to curb non-essential travel, though the idea of border checks has met resistance from member states that are dependent on tourism or have a high number of cross-border commuters.

But an expectation that new variants may yet emerge that are resistant to vaccines is fuelling a sense that Europe is in a race against time.

In addition, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has warned that a new more infectious strain of Covid-19 that first arose in Britain could cause a surge in hospitalisations and deaths if it takes hold across the continent.

Member states committed to step up genomic sequencing to identify strains as they emerge.

Meanwhile, microbiologist Professor James McInerney has warned that unless Ireland seals its borders and introduces rigorous quarantining measure there will be repeated lockdowns for the remainder of the year and maybe even into 2022.

It was obvious that Ireland needed to adopt the New Zealand approach and seal its borders, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There were ways of quarantining and making sure that people arriving into the country did not bring the virus with them, he said.

Irish-born Prof. McInerney, who is a computational evolutionary biologist and head of life sciences at the University of Nottingham, pointed out that last December he was being asked if the UK virus variant was in Ireland and now it was the main variant in the country.

That was how quickly it could spread, he said. The main concern with the new variants was that some were more transmissible while others made people sicker. The 501Y (South African) variant was of particular concern, he said as there was some evidence that people could be re-infected.

Vaccines could be “tweaked” and the consensus was that regulatory hurdles would not be as severe in the future. It was akin to removing a block in the wall of a house and replacing it, which would provide protection, he explained.