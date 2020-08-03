Covid-19: Senior public servants warn against any moves back to offices

Senior public servants are warning the Government against any moves towards them returning to offices en masse after a poll showed the vast majority do not want to go back to pre-pandemic working conditions.

Thousands of high-ranking officials are “on the whole” happy working from home, although they want help creating better workspaces and a reduced workload, the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) has found.

Ciaran Rohan, general secretary of the AHCPS which represents 3,500 senior civil servants and public service managers, said he expected most of them to stay remote-working for the foreseeable future.

“Our members on the whole are happy to be home-working. There are issues around equipment and the like which can be managed, but the way we are going to work into the future has changed, probably forever. I just don’t see large numbers returning to offices everyday. Ever.”

The findings are revealed following a shift in Government policy last week to public sector staff returning to workplaces “when and as necessary, and deemed appropriate by their employer”.

Previously staff were ordered to continue to stay at home and work remotely where possible.

They also follow controversial remarks by Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry accusing public servants of using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets”, and questioning why many remained away from their offices.

A very small number want to go back into the office. Others would like a mix

Mr Rohan said senior public servants “would certainly have an issue” with any attempts to “force” staff back into their traditional work settings.

“In the context of people being forced back to the workplace, we wouldn’t be happy if that was happening on a large scale or wider basis,” he said.

Accepting some work could not be done remotely, he said there were differing views about it among senior staff.

Happy

“Most are working from home, and most of them are happy to work from home in some shape or form. A very small number want to go back into the office. Others would like a mix,” he said.

The AHCPS has been polling its members in recent weeks. Findings show seven in 10 are remote working, around a quarter are between the home and office, and less than 5 per cent are in the office.

Seven in 10 want to continue working from home at least part of the week and one in 10 for all of the week. Less than 6 per cent want to return to working conditions before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Six in 10 said their work-life balance had improved, and nine in 10 said it would improve further once initial issues are ironed out.

Asked about the benefits of home-working, almost eight in 10 (79 per cent) were enjoying the end of the daily commute and reduced costs; 45 per cent liked greater flexibility in managing their day; and 42 per cent thought they were contributing to a greener environment.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) said they were better able to manage childcare and other caring duties, while 22 per cent said they were less stressed.

Just 11 per cent reported no benefits.

On the downside, 70 per cent missed social interaction with colleagues; 55 per cent reported difficulty managing staff remotely; while 54 per cent found it hard to “switch off” from work.

More than a third reported an increased workload (36 per cent) and complained about the lack of working space (34 per cent).

Internet and IT issues, home distractions, online meetings being more stressful and a lack of childcare were also common complaints.

Current pattern

Asked how to best describe their current pattern of working hours, 58 per cent said they were as normal, but around a fifth said they were starting earlier and finishing later.

There is a significant group of people for whom home working is not appropriate to them

Bernard Harbor, of Fórsa which represents around 75,000 public servants, said the union was also polling members about their attitude to home-working, and there was a “fairly strong appetite” for it “at least some of the time”.

“Over time I would certainly anticipate many more public servants working remotely or a mix between home work and working in the workplace.

“There is a shift across the economy in this direction. The public service is the biggest employer in the economy, and it would be bizarre if it were to be outside that trend.”

Mr Harbor said workers should have “an element of choice” that should include the option to not work remotely.

“There is a significant group of people for whom home working is not appropriate to them.

“But there needs to be consistent criteria to make those decisions, so it is not just, for example, a manager likes one employee and so allows them to work at home, and doesn’t like another so makes them come into the office. In fairness, I think we are moving towards that.”