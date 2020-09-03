Covid-19: Roma community sees 22 positive tests in one outbreak

Twenty-two people have tested positive in a single outbreak of Covid-19 among the Roma community in the past week, according to public health officials.

The outbreak was the only one recorded in the Roma community during the week, according to figures supplied by the Department of Health.

So far in the pandemic, 13 Roma have been hospitalised with the disease, six were admitted to ICU and four have died.

Among other at-risk groups, there was one outbreak last week among homeless people and those with addiction issues, involving fewer than five cases, the department said.

To date, four homeless people have been hospitalised during the pandemic, one was admitted to ICU and there have been two deaths.

There were also two outbreaks last week in direct provision centres last week. To date, 15 asylum-seekers or staff in direct provision centres have been hospitalised but there have been no ICU admissions or deaths.

An increase in Covid-19 cases in Dublin in recent weeks is being largely driven by “social transmission” involving clusters in families and extended families, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The biggest rises in case numbers have occurred in relatively deprived parts of the county, including the north city, the northwest and the west.

Dublin has accounted for 45 per cent of all new cases in the past fortnight. Its 14-day incidence is 53 per 100,000 population, compared to 33 for the country as a whole.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to people in Dublin to “take particular care”, reduce their social contacts over the coming days and seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms.