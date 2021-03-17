Covid-19: Ireland on a knife edge as case numbers could go either way

Slow, painful gains have stalled, raising fears that we may soon lose control of the disease

Jack Horgan-Jones
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of Health on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A senior person involved in planning Ireland’s response to Covid-19 says that, in mountaineering terms, the country is at a “col” – travelling along a high ridge between two peaks.

Whether we descend, or shoot back up to dangerous altitudes, is all to play for.

