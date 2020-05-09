Covid-19: Four more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Another four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health has said. The latest figure brings total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak there to 430.

A further 56 positive cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in the North, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 4,078.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in the State’s ICUs has fallen further.

In a tweet, Mr Harris confirmed that the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus being treated in intensive care has fallen to 72, down from 76 on Friday and 99 last Saturday.

He said this constituted “good progress”, while also urging people to “stay the course”.

A total of 378 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care during the pandemic.

The deaths of another 27 patients with Covid-19 were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Friday. There have now been 1,429 Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic.

Some 156 new cases of the virus were reported by NPHET. The new cases bring the total number of cases here to 22,541.

It was also announced that 10 outbreaks of Covid-19 have occurred in meat processing plants in the State and 566 staff have been infected.

HSE outbreak control teams have been sent into each plant to try to control the outbreaks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said at the briefing.

Compliance with restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus remains very high, according to Dr Holohan, who presented a variety of data on car traffic, heavy goods vehicle movements, public transport numbers, ATM usage and personal activity as measured by Google.

“All together, this data says the population is complying very well and that this compliance is being maintained,” he said.

Direct provision

Consideration is being given to testing all residents of direct provision centres, where 149 cases in 12 clusters have been reported, Dr Holohan said.

Any asylum seeker in direct provision who has Covid-19 and is unable to self-isolate is entitled to use the isolation facility at Citywest, officials clarified.

Dr Holohan also said he hoped to see schools resuming activity in the autumn “if things go well for us”, but “it is impossible to make certain predictions about where we will be at the beginning of September”.

NPHET was still considering whether a reopening of schools would be full or partial at first, he said.

A breakdown of the instance of the virus among older age groups provided for the first time shows that over-85s account for 10.2 per cent of all coronavirus cases, and 45.6 per cent of deaths.

There are now 412 clusters of the virus in residential care settings, including 238 clusters in nursing homes. Six new clusters were reported in residential care facilities in the space of 24 hours, with three more in nursing homes.

There are now 5,594 cases in residential care facilities, up 109 in a day. This includes 4,393 cases in nursing homes, up by 84.

Some 899 deaths are associated with residential care facilities, 63 per cent of all deaths; this figure includes 777 deaths associated with nursing homes, or 54 per cent of all deaths.

The number of cases associated with healthcare workers has risen further to 6,586.