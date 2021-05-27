Covid-19 deaths ‘collapse’ with eight confirmed in 12 days

Eight people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the last 12 days, the HSE has confirmed.

As a result of the recent cyberattack on the HSE’s systems, there had been no new reports of Covid-19 deaths since Friday, May 14th, when the State’s total death toll stood at 4,941.

Speaking at a weekly briefing on Thursday, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there had been eight deaths from Covid-19 in the 12 days from the data breach to Wednesday.

The latest figures will bring the number of reported deaths in May as a result of Covid-19 to 43.

Dr Henry said the number of deaths from the disease had “collapsed” as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination programme being targeted at elderly people first, who are much more at risk of dying as a result of Covid-19.

There were 2,234 new Covid-19 cases in the second week in January in the over-75s. As a result of the vaccination programme, there have been just 65 cases per week in that age group in the last fortnight.

“Hospitalisations, deaths and outbreaks – anything associated with the vaccinated populations have collapsed,” Dr Henry said.

He said there is a “steady level” of disease happening at present, but it is being concentrated in the under-45s.

“The unvaccinated groups are younger people. It [the disease] still has the capacity to do harm, but less so than before.”

The Department of Health has revised its Covid-19 figures since the data breach. In the 12 days after the cyberattack on the HSE there were 5,133 new cases, an average of 428 a day.

This is 140 more cases than the 4,993 cases that were originally reported for the period.