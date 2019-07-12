Sunny weekend ahead as temperatures rise to 25 degrees

Temperatures are due to rise to 25 degrees this Sunday, with dry and sunny spells forecast for the weekend.

However conditions will turn from early next week, with the risk of thunder and spot flooding on Tuesday.

Friday

Friday will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the south and southeast. Some light showers will affect northern parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will be between 17 to 22 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday

Saturday is due to be a dry day with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 23 degrees with mostly light northerly breezes. Conditions are expected to remain warm and dry overnight with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells and top temperatures between 21 and 25 degrees.

Monday

Monday is also expected to be warm with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. Much of the day will be dry, however through the evening showers or longer spells of rain will move up from the south.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a “very showery day” according to Met Éireann, with a risk of thunder and spot flooding. Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees with mostly light east to southeast breezes.

Wednesday

Wednesday is due to bring a mix of sunshine and showers with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. Met Éireann said current indications suggest Thursday and Friday will be warm, but unsettled with rain or showers at times and temperatures in the low twenties.