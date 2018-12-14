Storm Deirdre: Severe winds and heavy rain sweep across Ireland

Ireland is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Deirdre with a Status Orange weather alert in place from the mid-afternoon until midnight on Saturday as the storm brings heavy rain and winds of of up to 130km/h.

ESB Networks have said resources are on standby as the storm tracks northeast across the country.Over 4,000 homes and businesses are without power in west Cork while outages have also been reported in parts of Donegal.

The Road Safety Authority has advised people to slow down when driving as visibility is likely to be reduced and stopping distances increased during the storm.

Met Éireann said Storm Deirdre was likely to “move quickly across the country this afternoon and evening and will move through the Irish Sea early tonight. It will give some squally, damaging winds in all areas for a short period of time”.

The forecaster said the winds would peak in the mid to late afternoon in Munster and Connacht and in Leinster and Ulster in the early evening.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued with up to 5cm of rain forecast while a separate Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Cork and Waterford.

The bad weather is threatening one of the biggest days of the year for retailers although shoppers have been urged not to be deterred by the rain and winds and asked to avoid making unnecessary journeys by spending their money locally.

With just 11 days and two weekends to go until Christmas, ISME, the Irish small and medium enterprise association encouraged consumers not to be put off by Storm Deirdre and to consider spending their money in the businesses in their communities.

“Undoubtedly, this weekend’s weather will impact shopping numbers on what is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the calendar year,” said ISMEchief executive Neil McDonnell.

He appealed to Irish consumers “to continue to support local producers, manufacturers, and retailers by shopping and dining local”.

Mr McDonnell pointed out that every €10 spent locally on Irish products generated more than €40 of benefit to the local community in employment terms and he stressed the importance of the retail sector local economies across the State.

The weather has also cast a storm cloud over the Leinster v Bath rugby match which is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans to Dublin 4.

In a statement the club said the game was going ahead but it would “continue to monitor with stadium officials, Gardaí and tournament organisers weather and other factors that may affect the game, If anything changes, we will announce asap.”

The St Vincent de Paul charity said it was taking steps to ensure those who rely on its services in the capital city were kept safe. “Due to the increasing bad weather and severe weather warnings in place our services at Blessington Street and Mount Brown will be open for 24 hours. Be mindful and keep safe as conditions worsen,” the charity said in a tweet.