Country braced for cold spell with potential for blizzard conditions

The country has been warned to expect unusual and extreme weather this week, including the possibility of blizzard conditions.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning has been put in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from Tuesday at 3pm until Wednesday at 11am.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford with accumulations of up to 3cm of snow in some parts by Wednesday morning. A Status Yellow low temperature warning for the entire country has been put in place from Monday morning until noon on Tuesday, with air temperatures of between zero and -5 expected.

Met Éireann said there is the possibility of a Status Red warning for the south and east of the country on Thursday and Friday.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather met on Monday morning and said it will meet at least once a day for the rest of the week.

Chairman of the group Seán Hogan warned of a “significant snow event” countrywide expected for Thursday evening.

“Some of the indicators for this event may in fact go back to the winter of 1982 when there was extreme snow and blizzard conditions. The snow for Thursday night, it may be joined with wind and that will give us blizzard conditions which will be difficult. What we’re asking people to do is be conscious that this weather is coming and to make the preparations.”

Deputy head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack said “all week is going to be exceptionally cold with a penetrating frost. From Wednesday evening, Wednesday night and Thursday morning we are talking about snow showers from the Irish Sea. The high danger area for countrywide is Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning.”

Minister for Planning Eoghan Murphy said “there is an exceptionally cold weather event at our doorstep and it will have an impact on the country”.

Mr Murphy said an additional 104 emergency beds have been put in place for rough sleepers. “A temporary facility has been put in place and is ready, if needed, as a contingency in the Dublin area and that will be run by one of our partner organisations, the McVerry Trust.”

Irish Rail has warned if a Status Red warning is issued “we would anticipate there may be service disruption”.

Head of external communications for Dublin Airport Siobhán O’Donnell said “if snow falls faster than we can clear it then we have a problem. We advise our customers to check with their airline before they travel,” she said.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have advised motorists to expect challenging road conditions and, if necessary, to postpone non-essential journeys.

Minister for Community Development Michael Ring has reminded people of the need to look out for older and more vulnerable people during the cold spell.

Businesses have been asked to prepare for the possibility of closure in the possibility of a Status Red warning being issued.

ISME, the independent representative organisation for small and medium enterprises, said employers have a duty of care for all employees under the Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act.

“A key consideration needs to be whether, in the circumstances, it is safe to ask employees to travel to work, or to undertake their work,” it said.

The United Kingdom’s Met Office has anticipated between 5 and 10cm of snow over the coming days.