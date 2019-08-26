Councils to install up to 1,000 on-street electric car charging points

Local authorities are to install up to 1,000 on-street charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) in support of wider plans to increase the use of environmentally friendly transport in the State.

Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton will today announce the plan which is designed to support the widespread rollout of EVs over the next five years.

The Government committed earlier this year in its climate action plan to a target of having 936,000 EVs on the State’s roads by 2030. The initiative is a response to indications that the goal will not be achievable without a big scaling up of vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are investing in this network to give people confidence to make the switch. Now is the time to make the change,” Mr Bruton said.

The network, along with €10 million in funding recently given to the ESB for new high-speed chargers and to renew existing chargers concentrated near motorways, “is building a strong network that vehicle owners can trust”, he added.

“There is significant growth in the number of electric vehicles taking to the road. This year alone there are 5,000 extra EVs registered, bringing the total to over 12,500 [plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles].”

Air quality

Under its climate plan the Government has committed to taking 70 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. By increasing the amount of energy coming from renewable sources, Mr Bruton said “we will further improve the positive impact such vehicles have on the environment”.

Increasing the number of EVs, in particular where battery EVs replace older diesel vehicles, will also have a very beneficial impact on air quality, as battery EVs do not produce any fumes.

The new charging points would be in addition to a network of 90 high-speed chargers; 50 fast chargers and more than 500 upgraded charge points being supported under the Climate Action Fund.

“This will ensure that we build a network of circa 2,000 reliable public charge points nationwide by 2025, which will be enough to support a significant increase in the number of EVs on the road,” the Minister said.

In addition, new regulations will require non-domestic buildings with more than 20 car-parking spaces to install charging facilities.

Mr Bruton said local authorities were ideally placed to identify the most suitable locations for installing these new charge points.

Increasing the number of on-street charge points would allow those who do not have a driveway access to a charging point. Charge points may be located where public parking is provided on-street or in local authority car parks. In many cases, they may be integrated with street lighting in a single lamppost.

Capital supports of 75 per cent of the cost, up to maximum of €5,000 per charge point, will be provided to the local authorities for the development of up to 200 on-street charge points per annum.

An EV home charger grant of up to €600 is available to people who purchase new and second-hand EVs to support the installation of chargers in homes with dedicated parking spaces.

Mr Bruton’s department is examining options to expand the scheme to support the installation of chargers in residential buildings with private shared parking, such as apartment blocks, and expects to have a support programme in place early next year.

The terms and conditions are being finalised for the local authority scheme with a view to applications for funding being being opened by the end of next month.