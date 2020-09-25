Universities adopt new restrictions and move most tuition online for up to three weeks

Universities across the country have adopted the same public health protection measures that are in place for Dublin’s third level colleges in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement this afternoon the Irish Universities Association said, at the request of the Government, it was trying to limit the cross country movement of students and avoiding congregation of large groups on campus for the next three weeks.

Among the measures that will apply are:

Universities will use discretion when deciding between onsite and remote for the scheduling of activities and will favour remote delivery where possible

On-campus teaching will be minimised with priority given to teaching and learning that can only take place on-site.

It will also include limited planned on-site attendance for other priority student cohorts. This may include small tutorials and elements of first-year orientation / induction which cannot be undertaken on line, so long as these are conducted on a staggered basis to avoid congregation or large on-site attendances.

University libraries will remain open with strict social distancing protocols and entry registration.

All research activities will continue as normal.

Social / club activities on-campus will be suspended until further notice.

Universities will also enhance any protection measures such as more extensive wearing of face masks in certain settings.

