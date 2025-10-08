Hoops’ Roberto Lopes nets own goal as Cape Verde’s World Cup hope pushed to final day

Cape Verde will have to wait until Monday to learn whether they will take an automatic qualification spot for next year’s World Cup after a 3-3 draw against Libya in Tripoli.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes lined out for Cape Verde, turning the ball into his own net in the opening minute as he attempted to clear a cross under pressure from striker Muad Eisa.

The islanders came back from 3-1 down early in the second half to score twice in a dramatic finish, coming close to snatching an outright victory.

A header from Telmo Arcanjo equalised for Cape Verde in the 29th minute, but Eisa’s mazy run just before half-time set up Ezoo El Mariamy to put the home side back ahead.

Mahmoud Al Shilw then fired home a 35-metre free kick to extend the lead, but a howler had Cape Verde back in contention as Sidny Cabral made it 3-2 in the 76th minute as his long-range kick went through the legs of the Libya goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi.

Willy Semedo squeezed home the ball from close range for an 82nd minute equaliser to set up a grandstand finish with another Semedo effort cleared off the line in stoppage time.

The result brought Cape Verde to 20 points in the Group D standings, two points clear of second-placed Cameroon.

While a win over Libya would have guaranteed Cape Verde passage to next year’s tournament with a game remaining, the draw – coupled with Cameroon’s 2-0 win over Mauritius on Wednesday – means the group’s automatic qualifying spot will be decided by next week’s final round of games.

On Monday Cameroon are at home to fourth-placed Angola while Cape Verde host Eswatini, last in the Group D standings on three points, in Praia, where a win would secure the archipelago’s first-ever World Cup qualification.