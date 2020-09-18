Thousands of third level students in Dublin to have limited access to college campuses

Tens of thousands of third level students in Dublin are to have limited access to college campuses under new Covid-19 restrictions.

Most lectures and teaching will take place online where possible, with the exception of tutorials and laboratory work.

All social and club activities on-campus will be suspended, while access to libraries will be subject to strict social distancing protocols and booking systems.

On-campus orientation for first-year students is likely to proceed in many cases , but on a staggered basis so that overall student numbers on-site are limited.

The moves follow discussions between the Department of Higher Education and representative bodies for third level colleges on foot of updated advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Universities and institutes of technology are to begin communicating revised plans to students and staff from later on Friday.

The last-minute changes are set to disrupt college reopening plans for many large higher education institutions including UCD, Trinity, DCU, TU Dublin, the RCSI.

The changes will also affect other colleges such as IADT, NCAD, as well as a number of private third level institutions.

The Irish Universities Association confirmed that it has agreed a set of “enhanced measures” in response to a request from NPHET to deal with rising incidence of Covid-19 in the county.

It said universities in the capital will use discretion when deciding between onsite and remote for the scheduling of particular activities where remote delivery is feasible during this period.

On-campus provision will be minimised with priority given to teaching and learning that can only take place on-site.

This will include teaching and research in laboratories, practical tuition and workshops.

All university research activities will continue as normal, it said.

It is anticipated that these additional measures will be reviewed after an initial period in view of evolving public health advice, the IUA said.

Outside Dublin

Outside Dublin, most universities and institutes of technology are continuing with their existing plans to re-open and to welcome students on campus based on their blended learning approach for the coming semester.

Sources say the Government is likely to advise students from outside the capital to avoid returning home at the weekends during the academic term in order to reduce spread of Covid-19.

In cases where students from outside Dublin do not need access to the campus, it is likely they will be asked to stay at home and learn online.

The Union of Students of Ireland (USI) said any restrictions must ensure student renters are not left thousands of euro out of pocket.

It said it has been repeatedly calling for Government to protect students who had to make decisions on whether to rent accommodation near their colleges despite a lack of clarity over how much time they would be spending on campus.

USI president, Lorna Fitzpatrick said: “Student safety is our first priority and we will always support and promote the public health advice.

“If the reports in relation to the Dublin measures are correct, and face-to-face learning is delayed, Government must act immediately to protect and support student renters.

“We cannot see a repeat of what happened in March where students were left hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of euro out of pocket due to deposits and prepaid rent not being returned.

The USI said it was calling on colleges and universities affected by the new public health measures to support students in every way they can by facilitating access to vital on-campus services, where possible.