Secondary schools may reopen for Leaving Certs, special classes in late February as TUI backs move

Secondary schools look set to reopen to Leaving Certs and special needs students from February 22nd after one of the two post-primary teachers’ unions said it would support such a move.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland’s (TUI) executive committee has expressed its “strong position” that these students should return and benefit from face-to-face teaching provision.

It said its members will facilitate the re-opening of special classes in post-primary schools from Monday, February 22nd, along with the return of Leaving Cert students from some point in the same week, subject to public health advice.

The other main second level teachers’ union - the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) - has been meeting this evening to discuss the issue but has yet to issue a formal direction to its members. TUI president Martin Marjoram said that while emergency remote teaching and learning continues, the union engaged “intensively and positively” with all education stakeholders to work towards the safe re-opening of schools.

“In this regard, the union’s executive committee this evening decided that its members would facilitate the re-opening of special classes in post-primary schools from Monday, 22nd February given that a number of concerns expressed by the union have been addressed,” he said.

In taking this decision, he said the TUI acknowledged the “vital importance of face-to-face provision” and took note of the range of additional supports and measures that have been agreed to protect students and staff.

These measures, he said, include full contact tracing and fast-track testing, provision of high grade PPE for special education teachers and arrangements for staff in high risk health categories and pregnant teachers to continue to provide remote learning.

“Clearly, all risk mitigation measures and safeguards will need to be strictly adhered to at school level,” he said.

“At national level, all measures must be kept under ongoing review, not least to take account of the emerging new variants of Covid-19. The health and safety of students, staff and their families cannot be compromised.”

He said communities must also work to protect schools and ongoing vigilance is required.

Any member of the school community - staff or student - who has symptoms of Covid-19 or a close contact of a confirmed case must stay at home.

Vital to maintaining the confidence of the school community will be further suppression of the virus in society, he said,

In addition, he said the union’s executive committee expressed its “strong position that subject to the advice of the public health authorities, Leaving Certificate students should also return to schools during the week beginning 22nd February.”

Mr Marjoram added: “We will continue to engage on the sustainable re-opening of schools and all other related matters.”