Second round CAO offers due this morning

CAO applicants who did not get the course of their choice when the Central Applications Office (CAO) issued the first round of college places earlier this month will find out this morning if they were successful the second time around.

Applicants can check to see if they have received an offer of one of the remaining places by going online at cao.ie from 10am and logging on to their account using the “My Application” facility.

Successful applicants will also receive an offer notification via email and SMS text message if they have selected this option on their application form.

There is no postal offer notice in the second round and applicants have until Friday to accept if they receive an offer.

The number of places offered in round two is always far lower than in round one. The CAO issued 74,657 round one offers to 51,513 applicants earlier this month but the applicants who avail of the round two offers are usually in the low thousands.

Friday deadline

Applicants should carefully consider their options and to be mindful of this Friday’s 5.15pm deadline (August 30th) by which an offer must be accepted.

Accepting a lower preference course in an earlier round does not prevent appplicants from receiving an offer in a subsequent round of a course higher up on their course choices list.

If a place on the preferred course becomes available ina later round, and if the applicant is entitled to this place, they may receive an offer.

Accepting the new offer will automatically cancel the previous acceptance.

Once the second round has concluded, a weekly schedule of offers and acceptances will continue until mid-October, to fill any vacancies that may arise until the last offer round is issued.

Available places

Applicants who are unhappy with the course they have been offered, or those who have not received any offers, can check the “Available Places” facility on the CAO website.

This option is where courses that remain unfilled are offered once all other offers have been made. Applicants who wish to consider this option can select it in the “My Application” section of the CAO website.

In the event of particular interest in a vacant places course, and the number of new applicants exceeds the number of places left, the normal CAO rules apply, where those with the highest points secure the offer.

The list of vacant places will continue to be published on the CAO website over the coming weeks or for as long as places are on offer.

