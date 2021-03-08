School reopening: Green light for sixth class and fifth-year pupils

Children from third to sixth class in primary school and fifth-year students in second level can all return to classes next week, the Department of Education has confirmed.

In a statement on Monday it said the second stage of the phased return to schools will commence as planned.

“The Department of Health and the HSE have reaffirmed that the gradual phased reopening of schools can proceed,” it said.

“Public Health has reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation of schools. And is satisfied that these infection prevention and control measures, if rigorously adhered to, will keep the school community safe during this period.”

The planned return of more than 200,000 secondary school students on April 12th is still under review with Minister for Education Norma Foley saying recently it will depend ultimately on progress against the virus.

“There is a burden of responsibility being placed on all of society to ensure that can happen,” Ms Foley told the Oireachtas education committee.

“The deputy chief medical officer has made it very clear that we need to see things improve, numbers come down, hospitalisations come down . . . society must invest in ensuring our schools can reopen as fully and as quickly as possible.”