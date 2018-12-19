Q&A: Leaving Cert timetable changes: How will they affect you?

Why is the Leaving Cert timetable changing?

The number of subjects has been growing in recent years, but the two and a half week timetable has remained the same.

This has led to some students having to sit three exams in a single day, starting at 9.30am and not finishing until close to 9pm at night.

As a result, next year’s Leaving Cert written exam timetable has been extended by two days beyond the traditional timeframe.

Exams will begin on Wednesday, June 5th and finish on Tuesday June 25th.

This should alleviate pressure on candidates by eliminating subject clashes as much as possible.

Does this mean no candidate will face three exams in one day?

There has been a focus on ensuring there is only a minimal chance that a candidate will have to take three exams ion one day.

However, not all clashes have been eliminated and there is still a possibility that some candidates, because of their particular subject choices, may have to sit three examinations in one day in 2019 or in a future year.

What new dates will exams take place on?

In 2019 the exams will take place over a 15 day period, commencing on 5th June and concluding on the 25th June. The exams scheduled for Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th June are:

Monday 24th June: Italian, Russian, Classical Studies, Latin and Technology

Tuesday 25th June: Politics & Society; Japanese; Arabic

So, these are the only exam changes?

The impact on the timetable is not just in the addition of two days at the end. Creating the new timetable to minimise clashes has led to changes throughout. The full list of subjects impacted for next year is set out below:

Agricultural Science: June 17th (Monday, 2-4.30pm)

Accounting: June 19th (Wednesday, 2-5pm)

Design & Communication Graphics: June 20th (9.30-12.30pm)

Economics/Agricultural Economics: June 21st(Friday, 9.30-12 midday)

Italian: June 24th (Monday, 9.30-12.50pm)

Russian: June 24th (Monday, 9.30-12.50om)

Classical Studies/Latin: June 24th (Monday, 2-5pm)

Technology: June 24th (Monday, 2-4.30pm)

Arabic: June 25th (Tuesday, 9.30 - 12.30pm)

Japanese: June 25th (Tuesday, 9.30-12.50pm)

Politics and Society: June 25th (Tuesday, 9.30-12midday)

Is there any hope of the system being reformed so students don’t have to face into such a lengthy, high-stakes series of session?

The State’s advisory body on the curriciulum has started a review of senior cycle, but it’s only in its very early stages. It could take years before any changes are rolled out.

The first phase of its consultations include have heard from students and teachers that the Leaving Cert is causing stress, burnout and mental health problems among students.

What is the reaction from teachers to the move?

It has been very positive so far. The National Assoication of Principals and Deputy Principals says it is delighted by the change and that it is encouraged to see that a small step has been made in terms of wider necessary reforms.

Full details of the Leaving Cert timetable for 2019 are available here: https://www.examinations.ie/misc-doc/EN-EX-18331764.pdf