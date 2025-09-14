Irish player tracker: After bad week in green, players bounce back in style for clubs

Irish players returned to club duty this weekend after the international break, offering a chance for some to reset and for others to prove a point.

For a few, it was a welcome rest and a smooth return to form. For others, the contrast was stark – after a disappointing week in green, they bounced back in style for their clubs, leaving fans wondering why that level wasn’t on display for Ireland.

Evan Ferguson carried his international form straight into club action. After scoring twice in two games for Ireland and completing 180 minutes in 72 hours – a rare feat given his recent injury struggles – Roma managed his workload by starting him on the bench against Torino on Sunday. The decision was sensible, but his absence in the first half was noticeable as Roma lacked a focal point.

Once introduced after the break, Ferguson immediately showcased why he is central to Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans, with sharp link-up play, intelligent movement and a commanding physical presence up front. Roma lost 1-0, but Ferguson once again highlighted his growing stature and value at club and at international level.

In the Premier League, Brentford’s Irish contingent continued to impress on Keith Andrews’ birthday, snatching a vital injury-time equaliser against Chelsea.

Caoimhín Kelleher was reliable between the posts, while Nathan Collins delivered another commanding display at centre-back. Some fans were left frustrated after a disappointing international break for the Brentford captain, but at club level he continues to underline his quality.

Jake O’Brien also maintained solid form for Everton, starting at right-back in their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa and looking assured against strong opposition. Séamus Coleman was an unused substitute, and Matt Doherty remained on the bench in Wolves’ defeat to Newcastle, while Josh Cullen captained Burnley in a narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool, producing an impressive 60-minute performance after a tough international window.

In the Championship, Irish centre-backs stole the headlines. Bosun Lawal delivered a man-of-the-match performance for Stoke City, excelling at the back despite many seeing central midfield as his strongest position.

Lawal capped a commanding display with his first goal for the club, leaving more questions than answers about why he wasn’t used by Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Meanwhile, John Egan became Hull City’s hero. Trailing 2-1 to Adam Idah and Alan Sheehan’s Swansea City, Egan popped up deep into injury time to smash a 97th-minute volley, rescuing a crucial point for his side.

There was more joy for Irish players further down the English leagues. Dara Costelloe scored his first goal for Wigan, Ryan Graydon found the net for Fleetwood Town, Joe Gardner opened his account for Mansfield Town and Aaron Drinan continued his impressive start to the season with a brace for Swindon Town, taking his tally to six goals.

Abroad, despite no return yet for Troy Parrott and Andrew Omobamidele due to injury, others impressed. Festy Ebosele played the full 90 minutes at right-back for İstanbul Başakşehir in a 2-1 defeat to Beşiktaş, while in the German third flight, Conor Noss scored the third goal as MSV Duisburg defeated Ryan Johansson’s SV Wehen Wiesbaden 3-1.

Across the Atlantic, Andrew Moran finally received his international clearance and made his debut for LAFC in the MLS, coming on for the final 20 minutes against SJ Earthquakes to become the first Irishman to play for the Black and Gold. Connor Ronan enjoyed a night to remember, delivering a 96th-minute game-winning assist for Colorado Rapids against Houston Dynamo, sending fans into a frenzy.

Player of t he Week: Bosun Lawal (S t oke Ci t y)

Bosun Lawal continued his sensational start to the season, cementing himself as one of the Championship’s brightest young talents. Playing at centre-half for Stoke against Birmingham City, he scored the match-winner, dominated duels, impressed in the air and showcased his composure and passing range. His all-round performance earned him man-of-the-match honours – and left many Irish fans wondering why he was left on the sidelines for the recent internationals.

Goal of t he Week: Joe Gardner (Mansfield T own)

Joe Gardner marked his return from a preseason ankle injury in style, scoring his first goal for Mansfield Town on loan from Nottingham Forest. The Ireland under-21 international carried the ball from deep, weaving past defenders before finishing with precision – a reminder of what he’ll bring to the u21s this campaign.

Ireland U21 international Joe Gardners first goal for Mansfield Town!🇮🇪



Gardner, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest missed the September camp due to an injury but is now back fit and firing.



One to watch this season!

pic.twitter.com/ak3lSvrXZN — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) September 13, 2025

S t a t of t he Week: Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) – firs t s t ar t in 722 days

It was a special day for Darragh Lenihan, making his first start for Middlesbrough since September 23rd, 2023. The centre-back has battled some horrible injuries, leading to him struggling for minutes over recent years. Just before the international break, he returned to action for the first time in almost two years, and on Saturday, he finally made his first start in 722 days. A special day for the Meath man.